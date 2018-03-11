Stonebwoy Narrates In Details How His “Zylofon Attack” All Happened

On Sunday, March 11, 2018, news broke that Stonebwoy had left the Zylofon Media records after a misunderstanding erupted between him and his management.

This news comes after many days of denials by Zylofon that there was no bad blood between Stonebwoy and Zylofon, even though the media had widely reported it.

Sammy Flex Baah, head of public affairs at Zylofon, rubbished all media claims that Stonebwoy was threatening to exit the record label because he was feeling “unsecured”.

This has been the case since Shatta Wale joined the record label early this year. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been “best enemies” for sometime now, and so many people rightly predicted that the two could not put up and work smoothly at Zylofon.

It seems the predictions are right and have turned out to be true.

Zylofon is said to have fired Stonebwoy for the lack of discipline on his part.

He is said to have been caught up in “misconduct and insubordination”. Therefore, he was expelled from the record label and had to return every “property” of Zylofon.

According to reports, as part of his agreement, Stonebwoy is supposed to leave the car he was given by Zylofon when he was on their record label.

But he refused to give the car away, and so Zylofon found a way to retrieve it “by force”.

On Saturday, Hansen Nana Asiamah, popularly called Bulldog, artiste manager at Zylofon, reportedly led a gang to retrieve the car from Stonebwoy.

But that led to a quarrel and Stonebwoy’s brother was hurt in the process.

Stonebwoy has narrated how he was viciously attacked by Zylofon at the Champs Bar and Grill in Accra.

According to him, the gang led by Bulldog had first attacked his younger brother whom he had sent to get something from his car, only for him to meet the fracas.

He narrated further that the Bulldog-led gang assaulted his little brother, hitting him on the lips, and taking Stonebwoy’s car keys from him.

Stonebwoy added that but the timely intervention of his security guards, the attackers would have driven his car off.

There were also alleged gunshots fired by Stonebwoy at the scene which shows how serious the situation was.

But Stonebwoy said his manager is taking care of the situation and would soon make public whatever findings they make.

Meanwhile, Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Zylofon, had on Saturday unfollowed Stonebwoy on social media.

That was when it was suspected that “there is fire one the mountain” for Stonebwoy at Zylofon.