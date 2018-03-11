New Release: St. Chika - Ten Over Ten

Amen Records’ very own St. Chika has released the audio for his new single titled ‘Ten Over Ten’.

The amazing groovy gospel song produced by Kiirya Beats is a reminder that with God we will always be Ten Over Ten in all we do..

Download, Listen, Enjoy & Share!

About St. Chika

Signed to Amen Records, St. Chika is a graduate of Physics Science from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, he has since become a praise and worship leader.

Some of his works include, “Higher and Praise Him” which has since it's release gone viral. St. Chika has ministered in several countries including the United States, at the largest artiste showcase in the world; Coast2Coast Live and he has received several nominations for his single hit single Higher.

https://dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/hj33jzlneb56zdi/Ten%20Over%20Ten.mp3

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/321404

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stchika/tenoverten

.

Website: stchika.com

Facebook: iamstchika

Twitter: iamstchika

Instagram: iamstchika