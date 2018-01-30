I Walked Away From My Marriage – Nigerian Actress Chika Ike

Nigerian actress Chika Ike has reportedly said she voluntarily “walked” out of her marriage.

The reason she gave was because she was abused on countless occasions by her ex-husband, Tony Eberibe.

“The last incident was when he almost hit me with a glass jug and I had to escape…at this juncture, I knew I had escaped death and was not willing to continue in it,” Nollywoodgists.com quoted her.

Chike got married to Tony Eberibe, a banker, in 2006. They stayed together until 2013 when the marriage was formally and legally dissolved.

Early 2018, controversial Nigerian actor Uche Maduagwu expressed interest in Chika. He openly stated that his New Year's resolution is to marry Chika Ike.

The actress, who is currently in USA to continue her Programme for Leadership Development (PLD) at Harvard Business School, according to the website, mentioned that she is now ready to settle down for her next marriage but didn't disclose who the new man in her life is.