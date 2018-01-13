No Gospel Music Appears In MUSIGA’s Top 20 Songs For 2017

No gospel music made it to the top 20 most played songs on the radio for 2017, a list compiled by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Ebony's 'Sponsor' tops the list, followed by Wutah's 'Bronya,' with Kidi's 'Odo' taking the 3rd spot. Other artistes whose songs made it to the list are Magnom, Kuami Eugene, Patapaa and Shatta Wale.

The Top 20 Air-Play Chart 2017 powered by Qisimah Insights was announced at a press soiree held in Accra on 12th January, 2018 at the BBNZ office.

According to the President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei-Kuffuor aka Obour, they decided to come up with the chart to made data easily accessible to people who need information about Ghana's music industry.

“Data in the industry is missing. When KPMG did the comprehensive study it was very clear that it was very difficult finding data. Henceforth, MUSIGA has decided that every year we will compile the top 20 songs for the year – both gospel and secular,” he said.

He further explained that gospel music did not make it to the Top 20 songs, hence the decision to conduct a separate survey for gospel music.

Find below, the full list of MUSIGA's Top 20 Air-Play Chart 2017:

1. Ebony – Sponsor

2. Wutah – Bronya

3. Kidi – Odo

4. Magnom – My Baby feat. Joey B

5. Kuami Eugene – Angela

6. Shatta Wale – Taking Over

7. King Promise – Oh Yeah

8. Patapaa – One Corner

9. Fancy Gadam- Total Cheat ft Sarkodie

10. Samini – My Own

11. Stonebwoy – My Name

12. Kidi – Say You Love Me

13. Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi Girl ft Kofi Kinaata

14. Shatta Wale – Ayoo

15. Kurl Songx – Jennifer Lomotey -ft Sarkodie

16. Stonebwoy – Come From Far

17. Sarkodie – Pain Killer ft Runtown

18. Becca – Na Wash ft Patoranking

19. MzVee – My Name

20. Shatta Wale – Forgetii ft Millitants & Pope Skinny