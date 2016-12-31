The Impact Crew: “Assessment of Rapperholic, BHIMNation - GH Rocks and BAR III Musical Concerts 2016. The Best & The Worst"

The latter days of December every year has been set aside by Ghanaians favorite musicians to organise musical concerts purposely to enrich their pockets and to entertain music lovers.This year's music concerts was no exception to the previous years. The people's favourite musicians once again teamed up with their colleague artistes in the industry to spice up the Christmas festivities through music.

Namely; The Rapperholic by Sarkodie, BHIMNATION-GH Rocks by StoneBwoy and BAR III Concert by E.L. Therefore, this write-up will seek to analyze the happenings of these major events as to which one really gave the fans value for their money.

THE RAPPERHOLIC CONCERT

25th of December for the past five years has been owned by Sarkodie purposely for the Rapperholic Concert.

This year's concert can be described as the best of all the rapperholic shows ever hosted by Sarkodie. Simply, the number of artistes who performed on the night had never happened in the music history of Ghana in terms of shows organized by individuals artistes.

Truly, Obrafour was not far from right when he boldly said that, “Sarkodie is the best thing that has ever happened to Ghanaian hip-life". The rapperholic concert 2016 was co-hosted by Giovanni and comedian DKB at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The night saw a fantastic performances from Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Flavour, Patoranking and Mavin's Reekado Banks. Ghanaian stars who rocked the stage included Koo Ntakra, Strongman, Pappy Kojo, Joey B, A.I, Wisa, Nii Funny, TeePhlow, Stonebwoy, Efya, Guru, Jupitar, Omar Sterling, Akaboah, Donzy, Medikal, Bisa Kdei, Article Wan, Shatta Wale and the host Sarkodie.

Truly, SarkCess Music and A-Team Productions gave the fans value for their money on the night. Sarkodie needs to be commended for his spectacular input in our music industry since he came into the limelight in the year 2009. I rate Rapperholic 2016 Concert 9/10.

BHIMNATION & GHANA ROCKS

The Stonebwoy BhimNation in collaboration with Ghana Rocks concert happened at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 27, 2016.

The event was hosted by YFM’s Ogee and Elia Chebib and with great support from Dj Vyrusky. Artistes who performed on the show includes The famous Tekno, DemTinz, DxD, Article Wan, Gallaxy, Donzy, Medikal, Ras Kuuku, Trigmatic, Jupitar, Samini, LAX, Eugy official, Kaakie, Rudeboi Ranking, Kofi Kinaata, Saraki and others.

Combining live band performance and with DJ coming in at a point to spice up delivery was something commendable. More importantly, Stonebwoy was on the stage throughout to support any artiste who mounts the stage and that's a plus to the BHIM Nation boss.

Samini did amazing on the night as he's known to be one of the best performers when it comes to live band. Also, Tekno thrilled the fans with his Duro and Pana hit songs.

More importantly, prior to the show, StoneBwoy made it clear that Cynthia Morgan will perform live on the show. I believe it was one of the main reason why some people bought the ticket. But, that advert gimmick turned to be a fallacy as most of the fans were disappointed for being deceived by Stonebwoy and the event organizers. I rate BhimNation 2016 Concert 6/10.

BAR III CONCERT

The BAR III concert, an annual event in honour of BBNZ's E.L B.A.R mixtape/album projects took place at the Accra Polo Grounds on Friday December 23.

Artistes who performed on the night included Koo Ntakra, Worlasi, Recognise Ali, Ko-jo Cue, Jayso, Ball J, Tee Phlow, M3dal, Medikal, A.I, Trigmatic, Cabum, Joey B, Pappy Kojo, Adomaa, and veteran Nigerian rapper and CEO of Chocolate City Music called M.I Abaga.

Truly, the promotion of the BAR III Concert was not up to the expectations, and this may have accounted for the low patronage by fans and Ghanaian music lovers on the day. I rate BAR III 2016 Concert 5/10.

PERSONAL OBSERVATION

Musical shows or concerts organised in the past years are known to start late than the scheduled time. Therefore, it is something the various event organizers must have a look at in order to be time conscious.

Also, technical hitches or difficulties is another concern the technicians must consider and work on it at the various shows from the start. The Rapperholic had similar problem until they fixed it.

Again, the lightening systems must be manged since it make some audience feel uncomfortable in the various auditorium. Once again, thumbs up to Sarkodie, StoneBwoy and EL as they made the Christmas wao.

In all, the Rapperholic Concert 2016 carries the day according to the fans who throng to the various musical shows.

