I was attacked By NDC Supporters in 2012 – Barima Sydney

Controversial hiplife artiste Barima Sydney has disclosed that some supporters of the NDC verbally attacked and booed at him after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the 2012 election.

Barima Sydney, also known as hiplife Ninja, declared his support and composed a song for the NPP ahead of the 2012 elections, but the party lost.

Speaking on Otec FM's Anokyekrom, Sydney hinted that soon after it was announced that the NPP had lost the 2012 election, “some NDC supporters surrounded my house, singing my own 'Bye Bye' song.”

According to him, he was never physically assaulted or abused for supporting the NPP and, therefore, condemned the alleged physical assaults on supporters of the NDC, including some celebrities.

Commenting on his expectations of Nana Addo's administration, Sydney appealed to Nana Addo to come up with policies and programmes that would empower the industrious youth in the country.

“I am not particularly concerned about the creative arts…I am even clueless about the needs of the music industry but my basic concern is youth empowerment,” he intimated.

Barima Sydney has composed politically-motivated songs like 'African Money', 'Kofi Yohane', 'Onaapo Remix, among others.