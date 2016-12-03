New Music: Abrewa Nana - Who I Be (Social Media Riddim) (Prod. By Sicnarf Beat & Mixed By Fita)

Veteran Ghanaian dancehall musician Abrewa Nana has finally released her long awaited single dubbed "Who I Be" .

The song was recorded on Africa's renowned Social Media Riddim hosted by female blogger Jullie Jay-Kanz and produced by talented producer by Sicnarf Beat.

Who I Be is a mind blowing single which explicates the real meaning the musician's personality.

Abrewa Nana dedicates this song to her fans across the world as she commemorates her birthday today , 3rd December,2016.

Credit to Fita Beat for mixing the audio.

Download Link >>> http://www65.zippyshare.com/v/GkUPXnjz/file.html