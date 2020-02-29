Black Bombers Captain Sails Through To Tokyo 2020

Listen to article

Suleman Tetteh, the captain of the national boxing team, the Black Bomber was at his best this afternoon as he punched his way to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Japan in July and August.

He beat Kenosi Keamogetse Sadie of Mozambique 4-1 to secure Ghana’s first slot for boxing at Tokyo 2020, and the president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr George Lamptey could not hide his feelings as he was overjoyed.

When the victory news reached the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU), they were also happy and immediately started playing their ‘kolomashie’ and ‘kpanlogo’ drum beats.

Mr Lamptey said he has confidence in the team, and he believes the remaining three boxers who will fight tomorrow will also make it.

“I trust my boys, I believe in the Black Bombers, they are capable, they can make it, they will make it. The good people of Ghana must pray for us to qualify and go to the Olympic Games to raise the flag of Ghana. This qualification has been very keenly contested and I can say boldly that our boxers are doing extremely very well, they should all be commended” he expressed.

Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym, who is deputy technical director of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has also congratulated the team and urged the three remaining boxers to make it in grand style.

The remaining boxers are Samuel Takyi, Jessie Lartey and Shakul Samed.