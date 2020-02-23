Fury Destroys Wilder To Become Heavyweight King

Tyson Fury produced a sensational performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in their rematch to win the WBC world title.

Fury becomes a two-time world champion, as well as a two-time holder of the Ring Magazine belt, and retains his claim to be the lineal world champion.

Coming in at 273lbs, 16-and-a-half pounds heavier than in their drawn first fight in December 18, Fury stuck true to his word and took the fight to Wilder from the first bell.

The key moment of the fight came in the second round when the Gypsy King knocked Wilder down with a right hand over the top of his jab behind the left ear of Wilder.

From this point Wilder struggled to regain his equilibrium, with blood coming out of his mouth and ear, and fell to the ground dramatically from a slip in the following round.

In the fifth, Fury followed a left hook to the head, with a hook to the body that sent Wilder back down to the canvas.

In the seventh, Wilder was trapped in the neutral corner and after taking two big right hands, the referee stopped the fight with the WBC champion's corner set to throw in the towel.

After the bout, Fury serenaded the crowd with Don McLean's American Pie - echoes of when he sang Aerosmith's 'I don't want to miss a thing' after beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.