Decision To Sell Techiman Eleven Wonders Rescinded

President of Techiman Eleven Wonders has rescinded the decision to sell the club.

This comes in the wake of the President’s decision to inject the needed funding for the development of the club, instead of selling it off to interested parties.

“The club is not going anywhere,” a statement signed by Mr Ali Mohammed, of the Communications Unit, Techiman Eleven Wonders, copied to the GNA Sports Desk, Kumasi, noted.

The statement thanked all the parties who showed interest in the club when he decided to sell it off.

It asked all the players to be at the training grounds on Monday, November 25, in order to intensify preparations for the upcoming football season in the country.

The statement assured the fans that the President with support and cooperation of stakeholders was determined to get new management members in place, and also sign on new players.

The club, according to the statement, had started talking to some players, new coach and also exploring all possible avenues to help the team to survive in the upcoming league.

It appealed to the contractor in charge of renovating the Ohene Ameyaw Park to speed up so that ‘Team Wonders’ could start playing high profile friendly matches to test the team’s strength ahead of the upcoming football league.

The statement indicated that the team’s doors were always opened for support either in cash or in kind, as well as constructive criticisms to help build a better a winsome team for the people of Techiman.