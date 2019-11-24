How Thomas Partey's Father Rescued Pitch Invader

The Partey family absorbed the court fine slapped on Ghanaian pitch invader Awal Suleman to avoid a three-month jail sentence for the media engulfed Awal.

Awal Suleman stormed the Cape Coast stadium during the Black Stars AFCON 2021 Qualifier against South Africa and has since been slapped with an insignificant GHC2, 400 or risk serving a three-month jail sentence in place.

The now-famous pitch invader revealed he stormed the pitch to meet his idol Thomas Partey, who was playing for the Black Stars in the continental qualifiers.

Having already met Thomas Partey after he was released from police custody, the family of the Atletico Madrid enforcer fully absorbed the penalty to financially liberate Awal.

Speaking on Accra based Kingdom 107.7 FM, Mr Jacob Partey, father of the Ghanaian enforcer, pledged to pay the full penalty slapped on Awal Suleman.

The court fine is expected to serve as a caution to other pitch invaders ahead of the new domestic campaign.