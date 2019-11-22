National U-15 Scouts Pick 16 From The Volta Region

The technical handlers and scouts of the National under-15 team have selected 16 players from the Volta region for Ghana’s much anticipated national under 15 teams.

The nationwide hunting team was in the regional capital, Ho, to continue their search which began last week.

The Ho Sports Stadium accommodated close to 300 juvenile players from various colts teams in Sogakope, Ho, Avatime, Biakpa, Hohoe, Krachi, Aflao and Kpando.

After thorough scrutiny, the scouting team settled on 16 out of the lots who came for a possible chance.

The regional exercise was to wrap up the nationwide week-long search for young footballers under the age of 15 years.

The 16 selected players from the region will join other players from the remaining 15 regions at the Ghanaman center of excellence in Prampram for a final selection ahead of the WAFU U-15 tournament in Burkina Faso which kicks off on 8th-20th December.

Below are the 16 players

Ankude Bright

Adeti Foster

Kasu Kennedy

Anku Mensah

Nemorden Jonathan

Kelvin Ofori

Kwame Eugene

Agbledzo Albert

Xoeto Sampson

Donnie Carl

Gbordzor Richard

Korbli Jewell

Amegbanu Foster

Ayirate Andrew

Tortor Francis

Avor Godsway