REPORT: Full List Of Kotoko’s New Management Team

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko has reportedly formed a new management team that will be announced in the coming days following the team’s poor performance in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.

The club was hoping to at least secure qualification to the group phase of any of the inter-club competitions on the continent but, unfortunately, failed at both attempts.

Dr. Kwame Kyei who is running the club is said to be unhappy about how turns have panned out under the current management team and have decided to bring in some new faces to try and ensure the success of the team going forward.

Modernghana sources have reached out with a list of names that will be outdoored in the new management of the club. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position which is currently occupied by George Amoako will be taken over by former GFA VEEP George Afriyie.

The list goes on with some big names introduced to perform various roles in the club.

Check out the unconfirmed list of the new Kotoko management team below.

CEO:

George Afriyie

Deputy CEO

Mr. Jarvis Peprah

Strategic/Analyst:

Jeffrey Asare

Operations:

Coker

Brands:

Atta Poku

Foreign/sponsorship:

Yussif Chipsah

Sporting adviser:

Akapo Patron

Scout:

Opoku Nti

Coach Eben

Board of Advisers:

Mr. kwabena Yeboah

Moses Foe Amoani

Nana Baffour

One person from Akopa

Communication team:

Tom Crugger

Gyibo

OB

Legal Team:

Mr. Moses Foh Amoning

Sarfo Duku

Accra rep:

Micheal Oti Agyei

Media advisers:

Sir Joe

Kwabena Yeboah

Kankam Boadi

Team Ambassadors:

Stephen oduro

Eric Bekoe

Osei kuffour

Charles Taylor

Joe Hendricks