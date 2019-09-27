Betway Goes All-In With The EFC Partnership

Accra, Ghana – EFC is proud to announce that the global leader in sports betting, Betway, has joined EFC as the official betting partner.

The Betway brand is synonymous with quality and excitement, and has been front-and-centre at tournaments and sport teams around the world, including as the title partner to West Ham United, plus as the broadcast partner to the English Premier League on SuperSport.

Now, for the first time, Betway is going all in with MMA, in partnership with the EFC, the leading broadcaster of the sport on the African continent. While primarily offering convenient online sports betting, fans will now also be able to bet on EFC bouts at live events, and by registering an account online with Betway at https://www.betway.com.gh, they can use the sign up code EFC to get a FREE BET every month!*

“We are excited to partner with Betway, the leading betting brand in Africa, and to bring a world-class betting experience to all sports fans across the continent,” stated EFC President Cairo Howarth. “Betway is a globally recognised and trusted brand, and sets the standard in the sports betting industry, and we are proud to be working with them as both EFC and Betway expand throughout Africa.”

With the EFC partnership, Betway will be promoted to over 200 million sports fans across Africa, during weekly-prime time broadcasts on the largest TV channels on the continent.

Betway Country Manager (Marketing), Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah stated, “Betway is thrilled to have formed a partnership with EFC and looks forward to bringing the excitement of MMA betting to all of our fans across Africa. With the growth in popularity of MMA as a sport and the professionalism of EFC as an institution, it was a natural choice to reach the growing fanbase.”

The partnership kick-offs ahead of EFC 82 which takes place on 28 September at Carnival City, headlined by the EFC welterweight Grand Prix finale between Themba Gorimbo and Luke Michael for the EFC welterweight title, and the light heavyweight championship bout between Quinton Rossouw and Simon Biyong.

Now all eyes turn to EFC 82 Gorimbo vs Michael, Rossouw vs Biyong, presented by Betway, is taking place on Saturday 28 September, live from Carnival City, Johannesburg. Tickets are on sale at computicket.com. Full broadcast details available on efcworldwide.com.

About EFC® – The Extreme Fighting Championship®

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, EFC is a world leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation. EFC produces 10 live events annually at sold out arenas. With over 200 athletes exclusively contracted to the organisation, EFC showcases the greatest warriors on the planet.

EFC events are broadcast in over 120 countries around the world on numerous television networks in multiple languages. EFC programming is available weekly in 600+ million TV households globally, making it one of the most recognisable MMA brands in the world.

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting and casino. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licences in Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique and Nigeria.

Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe and secure environment. Sports Betting Group Ghana Limited powered by Betway is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

Betway is also the official principal sponsor of Ashanti Gold SC, Aduana Stars FC, Medeama SC and Liberty Professionals FC.

For more information about Betway please visit: www.betway.com.gh