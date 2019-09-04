ModernGhanalogo

04.09.2019 Rugby

GOC President Visits Ghana Rugby Team

By Sammy Heywood Okine
GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah has paid a surprise courtesy call on members of Ghana Rugby team in camp preparing for Olympic Qualifiers.

He urged them to be self motivated and aspire to be the best in anything that they do.

He noted that qualifying would not be easy, however anything is possible if they are daring, determined, disciplined and desirous of making it.

Herbert Mensah who is the Communications / Publicity Committee chairman of the GOC is President of the Ghana Rugby Union, and since his tenure of office Ghana has been doing well on the international scene.

