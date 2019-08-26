Ghana Swimming Team Content With Results

Ghana Swim Team has concluded their events at the 12th Africa Games in Morocco.

Jason Arthur swam in the finals in the 100metres Backstroke Men and finished with a time of 57.54, a little improvement of his prelims time. He placed 6th overall in the finals.

The Ghana Swimming Team said, “Good job Jason, GSA and Swim Family are proud of you”.

For many Ghanaian sports fans, the achievements of the young swimmers from Ghana is great as Ghana is not known to be a swimming nation like Egypt and South Africa.

Some people have called on the government of Ghana to support the swimmers by helping them to attend more international competitions so that they can improve upon their time.