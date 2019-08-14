Ghana's Kwasi Brobbey Named Among Referees To Officiate 2019 Al African Games

Ghanaian referee, Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey has been selected among match officials for the 2019 African Games men’s football tournament scheduled for Morocco.

The 35-year-old who received his Fifa badge in January 2019, is part of 12 assistant referees to officiate at the 12thedition of the eight-team tournament from August 16 to 30.

Kwasi Acheampong, son to late referee Francis Brobbey, followed the steps of his father in 2006 and has now received his first appointment to a major tournament.

Match officials:

– Referees

Babacar Sarr (Mauritania), Komlanvi Aklassou (Togo), Quadri Adebimpe (Nigeria), Juste Kokolo (Congo), André Kolissala (Central Africa), Adil Zourak (Morocco), Jalal Jayed (Morocco), Jerry Yekeh (Liberia), Eugine Nkosinathi Mdluli (South Africa), Omar Abdulkadir Artan (Somalia), Ring Nyier Akech Malong (South Sudan), Mohamed Adel Elsaid Hussein (Egypt)

– Assistants

Montel Moussounda (Gabon), Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong (Ghana), Celestine Efosa Igudia (Nigeria), Dalmacio Efuman Fama Obono (Equatorial Guinea), Ibrahim Bah (Sierra Leone), Zakaria Brinsi (Morocco), Hamza Naciri (Morocco), Yahya Nouali (Morocco), Hicham Ait Abbou (Morocco), Meck Zulu (Zambia), Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (Djibouti), Edgar Rumeck (Zimbabwe)