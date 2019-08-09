Europa League: Ghanaian Trio Owusu, Asare & Ofoe Help Gent Clinch Vital Away Draw

Ghanaian trio of Nana Asare, Elisha Owusu and Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe featured for Belgian side KAA Gent as they drew 1-1 with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca on Thursday evening.

Gent manager Jess Thorup handed starting berths to the Ghana internationals at various departments in his line up and they all lasted the full duration of the game.

Ukranian Roman Yaremchuk shot Gent into a 26th-minute lead at the AEK Arena but Macedonian forward Ivan Trickovski pecked the scoring for the hosts 2 minutes from the end of the game.

All three players have enjoyed a bright start to the season with the Jupiler League side.

The trio, are yet to tastes international football with the Black Stars of Ghana despite their impressive form.