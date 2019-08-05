05.08.2019 Football News Hearts of Oak Unveils New Striker Bernard Mensah [VIDEO] By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Hearts of Oak have officially unveiled their new striker Bernard Arthur in the ongoing transfer window.The lanky forward joined the Rainbow boys on a free transfer after ending his stay with Algerian top-flight side AS Aïn M'lila.The club's official statement reads "We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Bernard Arthur."The former Ghana youth international has signed a long term contract with our club."He had a stint with Tanzanian giants Azam FC before leaving to join the Algeria Ligue Professionnelle 1 club last year.Arthur scored ten (10) goals in his 24 appearances for Liberty Professionals during the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
