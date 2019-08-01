Lumor Agbenyenu Joins Spanish Side Real Mallorca

Spanish top-tier side Real Mallorca has completed the signing of Lumor Agbenyenu for the 2019/20 season.

The Ghanaian defender is on a second straight loan spell from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.

The 22-year-old spent the second part of the 2018/19 season at Turkish side Göztepe SK where he managed to play in 9 games.

The highly-rated previously played for FC Porto, Portimonense SC (81) and TSV 1860 München (19 games) before signing for Sporting Lisbon in January 2018.

Agbenyenu has already arrived in Benahavís (Málaga) and is scheduled to join his new teammates in training at 08:00 GMT Thursday.

Later in the day, the team faces Málaga in a friendly at the Marbella Sports Center.

Kickoff is 17:30 GMT.



Lumor Agbenyenu featured for Ghana at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt. He has been capped 11 times at the international level.