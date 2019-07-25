25.07.2019 Football News Razak Brimah Joins Spanish Third-Tier Side Deportivo Linares By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah JUL 25, 2019 FOOTBALL NEWS Spanish Segunda B side Deportivo Linares have signed Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah.The former Black Stars shot-stopper is returning to Spain after two-years after leaving Cordoba.Brimah has been without a club since he left South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017.He has been snapped up by the Spanish lower division side ahead of the new season.The former Black Stars goalkeeper has been capped 27 times by Ghana Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Spanish Segunda B side Deportivo Linares have signed Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah.
The former Black Stars shot-stopper is returning to Spain after two-years after leaving Cordoba.
Brimah has been without a club since he left South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017.
He has been snapped up by the Spanish lower division side ahead of the new season.
The former Black Stars goalkeeper has been capped 27 times by Ghana