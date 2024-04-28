ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Zamalek knockout Dreams FC with an emphatic 3-0 win at Baba Yara

Confederation Cup Dreams FC players applauding the fans after their 3-0 defeat to Zamalek on Sunday
The campaign of Ghana’s Dreams FC in the CAF Confederations Cup has come to an end following a 3-0 defeat to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

The defending MTN FA Cup champions traveled to Egypt last weekend and held the Egyptian side to a goalless draw in the first leg of the tie.

Today, Dreams FC hosted the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium keen on securing a win to continue their amazing campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Unfortunately, for the Dawu-based side, the team did not have the quality and fell to the Egyptian giants.

Zamalek went into the game strong and scored after just 12 minutes through a strike from Hamza Mathlouthi to take the lead.

Later in the 27th minute of the first half, an equalizer by Samson Akinyiila ensured that Zamalek took control of the match before the first half break.

With Mostafa Shalaby getting a third goal for the visitors in the second half, Zamalek managed to secure a 3-0 aggregate win at the end of the tie to eliminate Ghana’s Dreams FC from the CAF Confederation Cup.

