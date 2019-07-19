GOIL Supports Fist Of Fury

The Fist of Fury boxing league has received financial boost of GH¢20,000 from GOIL ahead of its semi-final clashes tomorrow at Osu.

The Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei-Prempeh, said in a pre-match press conference yesterday that the wholly-owned Ghanaian company is committed to supporting boxing to win laurels for the country.

Besides the financial support for the organisers, winners of both the amateur and professional fights will take home cash prizes at the finale of the competition scheduled for August 3.

“We would not only pay the topmost price but also support the champion to become a world-class boxer and win titles for the country.

With Prof. Azumah Nelson as our brand ambassador, we have already declared our interest in the development of boxing in the country and would continue to grant our assistance to the ongoing boxing league. Boxers must stay away from drinking and womanising but rather train and remain disciplined in order to excel,” he indicated.

The convenor of Fist of Fury, Moses Foh Amoaning, said, “If football fails, we could always rely on boxing to cheer us up as boxers continue to win titles for the country.”

He expressed an immense gratitude to GOIL for coming on board to support boxing.

Mr. Foh Amoaning called for government's support to help raise quality boxers that would continue to make the nation proud.

Derick Mensah will battle Mohammed Aryeetey in the 49kg in one of the semi-final bouts, while Michael Abban will take on Moses Agyei in the 52kg.

Daniel Gorsh will clash with Bernard Ankrah in the 56kg category.

Other bouts will see Enoch Tetteh and Emmanuel Sackey crossing swords in the 60kg, while 64kg encounter will see John Amebele and Felix Nunoo battle for glory with Daniel Oduro and Stephen Quaye fighting in the 69kg.

The 75kg fight pits Michael Bibi against Michael Arhin.

The second semi-final bouts is fixed for July 26, with the grand finale of the Fist of Fury scheduled for August 3, which will witness juvenile, amateur and professional fights.

—Daily Guide