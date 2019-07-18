Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
18.07.2019 Football News

VIDEO: Kotoko Midfielder Richard Senanu Begins Rehab In Germany

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
VIDEO: Kotoko Midfielder Richard Senanu Begins Rehab In Germany
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Kumasi Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Senanu has begun rehabilitation in Germany following a successful knee surgery a week ago.

The Porcupine Warrior injured his knee during the side’s campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup when they defeated Zesco United 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

A planned trip to Germany to undergo surgery was delayed by visa issue among other things until late last month when everything was resolved.

After undergoing successful injury in Germany, the player has now started rehabilitation as he targets getting back to full fitness in the shortest possible time.

Below is a video of the player in Germany posted on Kotoko’s official website after he commenced rehab yesterday.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo News Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Mahama’s Popularity Dazes NPP In Western North—Group

2 hours ago

What A Sad Situation For Cocoa Farmers—Mahama

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line