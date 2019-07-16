Albert Adomah Reveals Why He Joined Nottingham Forest

Albert Adomah has revealed why joined Championship side, Nottingham Forest.

The Ghanaian joined the Forest last week, following his departure from Aston Villa at the end of last season.

Adomah is a proven Championship performer with 372 appearances in the division to his name.

The trickster has won promotion from the second tier twice. Last season’s success with Dean Smith’s side following on from automatic promotion with Middlesbrough in 2016.

He told Seat Pitch, courtesy of the club’s media department: “Nottingham Forest is a massive football club. I know they’ve been in the Championship for a long time, but I know they won the European titles in the past.

“They are certainly one of the biggest clubs in the division and hopefully I can achieve something great during my time here.

“The past is the past and we now look towards the future. I firmly believe in something here.”

Adomah played for 20 minutes of Forest’s 3-0 win over Atromitos on Saturday evening and will look for more minutes when they face Olympiacos on Tuesday night.

The Championship stalwart is one of six new arrivals to pen terms at the City Ground this summer.

He has joined Aro Muric, Tiago Silva, Alfa Semedo, Yuri Ribeiro and Sammy Ameobi in signing for the Reds.

Adomah will hope to help Forest in performing better than their ninth-place finish in last season’s Championship.