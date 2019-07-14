Jeffery Schlupp Elated With His Return From Injury

Ghanaian international, Jeffrey Schlupp missed the end of last season through injury but returned against BSC Young Boys in a preseason and played the entire match.

The former Leicester City left-back revealed to Palace TV after the clash this afternoon that he was kept out due to torn ligaments in his ankle, but that he is returning to fitness well and has been boosted by the focussed efforts of the physio, training and medical teams while away on tour.

“I tore some ligaments in my ankle against Man City towards the end of the season,” he said.

“I had a lot of work in the summer and managed to get it right. I felt really good today getting through that 90 minutes and everything else is obviously a bonus.

"We managed to get a good week this week in Switzerland and I’m looking forward to working hard and getting some more minutes,” he added.

Palace will open their 2019/2020 Premier League campaign against Everton.