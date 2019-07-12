EXCLUSIVE: Supporters, Journalists To Arrive In Ghana On July 24 Despite Black Stars AFCON Collapse

It has emerged that supporters and journalists who were sent to Egypt by the Youth and Sports Ministry to support the Black Stars in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will arrive in the country on July 24, 2019, despite the team's elimination from the tournament.

The Black Stars quest to end the country's 37 year's trophy famine came to an end after losing to Tunisia on penalties in the round of 16 on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium.

The team arrived in the country on Thursday morning with 15 players alongside the technical team.

The Youth and Sports Ministry according to reports overlooked the 2014 Commission of Enquiry reports to airlifted supporters and journalists to support the Black Stars in the ongoing tournament.

Reports say the Ministry funded the tickets and the accommodation for the journalists and supporters that were sent to Egypt.

However, the four-times African champions lost to the "Eagles of Carthage" on penalties to extend the country's trophy drought.

Modernghana.com has chanced a ticket that funded by the Sports Ministry which indicates that some journalists and supporters who left the shores of the country on July 8, 2019, and are expected to arrive in the country on July 24.

Before that, some supporters had left earlier for the tournament which was also funded by the Sports Ministry.

However, sources say the Youth and Sports Ministry will pay an extra cost should those journalists and supporters return before July 24 so in order to protect the public purse as championed by Prez. Akufo Addo, those journalists and supporters will stay in Ismailia until July 24.

Supporters and journalists are believed to be on a three square meal a day and are residing in one of the best hotels in Ismailia, Egypt.