I always Ghanaian food when I am home - Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku reveals

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has expressed his deep admiration for Ghana, embracing its cuisine, dance, and cultural richness.

Despite being born in Belgium and representing the European nation internationally, the 21-year-old maintains a strong connection to his Ghanaian heritage.

Doku, whose parents hail from Ghana, revealed his love for Ghanaian dishes cooked by his mother.

"I now have a chef because it's not always healthy for a footballer to cook every two or three days. But when I go home and my mother cooks for me, it's always Ghanaian food and I love it," he shared on the In The Premier League Chair show.

His affection for Ghana extends beyond food; he appreciates the country's dance, music, and language.

"I like Ghana, I like the way they dance, I like the way they talk, I like the music, and my parents often go back," he said.

Despite representing Belgium internationally, Doku affirms his Ghanaian identity, stating, "Of course, I’m Ghanaian also because my parents are Ghanaians. I also speak Twi, which is a language in Ghana. I’ve been there once and I’ll have to go back there again because it was a long time ago."

Doku, who joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes last summer, has impressed with his performances, scoring five goals and providing eight assists for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

