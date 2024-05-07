ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Don't build Black Stars solely around local players - Augustine Ahinful urges national team technical team handlers

Football News Black Stars technical team
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Black Stars technical team

Former Ghana international, Augustine Ahinful, has stressed the importance of not solely relying on locally based players for the Black Stars.

This statement comes in response to suggestions to prioritize domestic talent in order to strengthen the national team.

While Ahinful acknowledges the value of integrating talented local players, he emphasizes the need for a balanced approach.

He proposes that while some local players should be given the chance to gain experience with the Black Stars, it would be unwise to depend solely on them to deliver results in major tournaments.

"I'm not saying some of them don't deserve to be in the team. I'm saying that some players should join the national team to gain experience and integrate properly, but we cannot rely solely on local players for the Black Stars," he told Graphic Sports.

Ahinful reflected on past generations of the Black Stars, where the majority of the squad consisted of locally based players. However, he recognized that football has evolved since then, with more players now plying their trade abroad.

He pointed out the maturity and experience of past local players, contrasting them with the current crop who may not be as prepared for the demands of international competition.

''Gone are the days when players were very mature. Back then, all the backline players of the national team were locally based. When I started following the national team, almost 80 per cent were local-based because professional football outside of Ghana was not as common,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will regroup for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June for the Matchday three and four fixtures.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge centre runs with fellow athletes in Kaptagat. By Tony KARUMBA AFP Chasing third Olympic gold: for Kipchoge, the road starts in Kenya's Rift Valley

3 hours ago

A construction crew of 75 people was at the site when the five-storey building collapsed. By Willie van Tonder AFP S. Africa building collapse kills four, traps dozens: police

8 hours ago

Kenya Airways KQ said it would resume flights to Kinshasa on May 8. By Tony KARUMBA AFPFile Kenya Airways says to resume flights to Kinshasa after staff freed

8 hours ago

Polling station officials started counting the votes. By Joris Bolomey AFP Junta-led Chad counts votes in first for coup-hit region

8 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE President Akufo-Addo appoints Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as Birim Central MCE

13 hours ago

Cedi depreciation has been lower under NPP administration – Bawumia Cedi depreciation has been lower under NPP administration – Bawumia

13 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has been vindicated in selecting me as his Vice President – Dr. Bawumia Akufo-Addo has been vindicated in selecting me as his Vice President – Dr. Bawum...

13 hours ago

AstroTurf Project Sabotage: Asunafo North MP accuses NDC PC Haruna Mohammed AstroTurf Project Sabotage: Asunafo North MP accuses NDC PC Haruna Mohammed

14 hours ago

Election 2024: Im ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia Election 2024: I’m ready to serve Ghana with my heart, energies – Bawumia

14 hours ago

We saved Ghana 19million in 2020 elections – EC We saved Ghana $19million in 2020 elections – EC

Just in....
body-container-line