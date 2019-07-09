West Brom Set To Hijack Albert Adomah's Move To Nottingham Forest

According to reports in the UK, West Bromich Albion is set to hijack Albert Adomah's move to Nottingham Forest.

The Ghanaian international has been one of the most in-demand free agents on the Championship market following his surprise release by Aston Villa in May after playing a significant role in their promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Having held a meeting with new Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi and been sold the history of the club and the prospect of playing in front of the City Ground, the 31-year-old looks bound for Nottingham and is undertaking a medical in London.

However, West Brom, who are currently on a pre-season training camp in Spain, are trying to sabotage the move and could offer Adomah more agreeable personal terms.

The Baggies are poised to lose striker Jay Rodriguez to Premier League Burnley and having seen top-scorer Dwight Gayle return to Newcastle following his loan need to add proven Championship attacking punch.

Adomah would he a considerable influence in the dressing room and on the field but the Robins may be unable to guarantee the quantity of matches he would be seeking.

Adomah remains a popular figure among the City fanbase having excelled over 136 appearances for the club before his departure to Middlesbrough in 2013 but any return to Ashton Gate now looks to be for Forest or the Baggies.

Millwall and Bristol City had expressed a strong interest in bringing the 31-year-old.