Asante Kotoko Sign Defender Bright Enchil From Medeama

Asante Kotoko have reached agreement to sign Medeama SC left-back Bright Enchil on a permanent transfer, the Tarkwa-based club announced on Tuesday.

The left-back is expected to sign a long-term contract after undergoing a mandatory medical.

The former Ghana youth defender arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday morning to complete formalities..

Enchil joined Medeama two seasons ago from lower division side Joel Bouzou Rangers, based in Aburi, where he has shone.

He becomes the second player from Medeama to sign for Kotoko after midfielder Justice Blay completed his move last week.