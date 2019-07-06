Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
06.07.2019 Football News

Asante Kotoko Sign Ivorian Striker On A Three-Year Deal

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Asante Kotoko Sign Ivorian Striker On A Three-Year Deal
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Nigerian Premier League giants, Lobi Stars.

The Cote d'Ivoire striker signed his contract papers to a three-year deal at the club's secretariat on Saturday.

The signing follows the successful completion and passing of a routine medical assessment conducted by the Dr. Kwasi Twumasi Baah Junior-led medical team on Friday.

Adingra Bidodane Moussa have become Kotoko's fourth signing, following the acquisition of former Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah; Wa All Stars winger, Mathew Kelvin Andoh; Karela United defender, Empem Dacoster and the season-long loan deal for Medeama SC's, Justice Blay.

Asante Kotoko are aiming for a remarkable campaign in the 2019/20 Champions League, and the bulky Ivorian marksman is expected to add to the attacking bite of the team for that cause.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Release unedited footage of journalists' interrogation – One...

10 hours ago

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

15 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line