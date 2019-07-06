Asante Kotoko Sign Ivorian Striker On A Three-Year Deal

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Adingra Bidodane Moussa from Nigerian Premier League giants, Lobi Stars.

The Cote d'Ivoire striker signed his contract papers to a three-year deal at the club's secretariat on Saturday.

The signing follows the successful completion and passing of a routine medical assessment conducted by the Dr. Kwasi Twumasi Baah Junior-led medical team on Friday.

Adingra Bidodane Moussa have become Kotoko's fourth signing, following the acquisition of former Inter Allies goalkeeper, Kwame Baah; Wa All Stars winger, Mathew Kelvin Andoh; Karela United defender, Empem Dacoster and the season-long loan deal for Medeama SC's, Justice Blay.

Asante Kotoko are aiming for a remarkable campaign in the 2019/20 Champions League, and the bulky Ivorian marksman is expected to add to the attacking bite of the team for that cause.