AFCON 2019: Tunisia Terrified After Draw Against Ghana

North African side Tunisia are terrified as they have been drawn against their nemesis Ghana Black Stars in the Round of 16 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Tunisia would have been happy to avoid Ghana at this stage as they are yet to defeat the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars remain undefeated in their last seven matches against Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tunisia placed second in Group E with three points after a disappointing performance at the group stage where they drew all their matches while Ghana topped Group F with five points.

In a total of seven meetings, the Black Stars have won six and drawn one against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

These stats frightens the Tunisians ahead of the game on Monday at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco have the large supporters after the host nation, Egypt.

Meanwhile, there are plans to add up the Ghanaian fans in Egypt if the Black Stars keep on winning to the finals as some of the popular die-hard supporters are still in Ghana.

There are some media guys too who have got accreditation and the government must try to take them to experience the AFCON, the biggest football festival on the continent of Africa.