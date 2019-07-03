AFCON 2019: Our Hopes Has Been Revived To Win Trophy, Says Baba Rahman

Ghana defender, Baba Rahman has reiterated that their win against Guinea Bissau has rekindled their hopes of winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Black Stars struggled in their first two matches against Benin and Cameroon.

The Squirrels of Benin frustrated Ghana to a 2:2 draw in their opening match before drawing goalless with Cameroon in their second group game.

However, the four times African champions recorded a 2:0 win in the second half despite a poor performance in the first half of the game.

Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey gave Ghana a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau to edge out Cameroon as Group F winners in the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We started very sloppy in the first half but we came back strongly in the second half to win the match," he told beIN SPORTS.

"We are here to win the tournament and the win against Guinea Bissau has revived our hopes of winning the ultimate. We are looking forward to our next game against Tunisia," he added.

Ayew's second of the competition gave them a 46th-minute lead but Guinea-Bissau could rue hitting post and bar three times over the course of a contest that meant their tournament ended with a solitary point.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey finished from close range with 18 minutes to play, putting Ghana ahead of Cameroon, also on five points from three games, on goals scored.

Ghana will play Tunisia in the round 16 clash on Monday, July 8 at Ismailia Stadium.