AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Declare Himself Ready For Guinea Bissau Clash

Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan has declared himself fit to start for Ghana against Guinea-Bissau in a must-win Group F clash of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

The Kaysersipor forward played his first match at the on-going tournament on Saturday when he came on in the 78th minute to replace Kwadwo Asamoah as the Black Stars drew goalless with the defending champions Cameroon.

Gyan impressed and he is looking at starting against the debutants in Suez.

''Every player wants to play but at the end of the day, the coach takes the decision,'' the former Sunderland forward said.

''I just have to be mentally and physically ready for the game and anytime I’m given the opportunity, I can also prove my worth, and I’m ready now,'' he added.

A win for Ghana against Guinea-Bissau in their last group stage game will see them qualify for the round of 16 of the competition and will face Nigeria.