Kwadwo Asamoah Assures Black Stars Will Give Out Their Best Against Cameroon

Versatile Ghanaian international, Kwadwo Asamoah has assured the entire citizenry that the Black Stars will give out their best later today when they take to the field to play the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in their second Group F match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The two West African giants are part of 24 countries competing in the prestigious continental showpiece currently ongoing in Egypt.

Having drawn their opening match against the Squirrels of Benin, there is pressure on Ghana to see off Cameroon who is leading the standings of the group after beating Guinea Bissau 2-0 earlier this week.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial match, Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed that the Black Stars knows that the expectations are high and are going to put up a good show to ensure they come away with the needed results.

“Everyone in Ghana is expecting a lot from us especially now because they strongly believe we are a team that can bring the cup home”.

“The last tournament when we played against Cameroon, I wasn't there due to injuries, but things have changed and we are well prepared”.

“We know they are a very strong side but it doesn't change anything so we still have to give our best”, the midfield maestro shared.

The Ghana-Cameroon match will be played at the Ismailia Stadium later today with kickoff time set at 17:00GMT.