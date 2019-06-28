AFCON 2019: We Will Prove Our Critics Wrong Against Cameroon, Says Black Stars Deputy Captain

Ghana deputy Captain Kwadwo Asamoah says the Black Stars will prove in their second Group F match against Cameroon that indeed the team as favourites to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt.

Ghana will lock horns with Cameroon on Saturday in their Group F second game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia stadium, Egypt.

And according to the Inter Milan ace who missed the Ghana’s opening game against Benin last Tuesday, the Black Stars have always been favourites for the ultimate and that that can’t disappoint their numerous fans back home without any good results against the defending champions on Saturday.

"Everyone in Ghana trusts us. We learned a lot from the previous match’’ Asamoah said at the pre-match presser.

"We’re always favourites for the title and we want to prove it against Cameroon,’’