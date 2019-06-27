Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
27.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Thomas Agyepong Out Of Cameroon Encounter

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
AFCON 2019: Thomas Agyepong Out Of Cameroon Encounter
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Black Stars winger, Thomas Agyepong has been ruled out of Ghana clash with defending champions Cameroon on Saturday evening.

The Manchester City forward will not be available for selection for Saturday's clash following the injury he picked up against Benin on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old suffered a thigh injury in Ghana's 2-2 draw with the Squirrels of Benin in Group F opener at the Ismailia Stadium.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate missed the Black Stars training on Wednesday ahead of Cameroon match.

Agyepong has capped five times for the senior national team of Ghana.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Receiver For Defunct Beige Bank Drags Ex-CEO To Court

3 hours ago

Ghana Missing Out On SDG 3 On Maternal And Child Health

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line