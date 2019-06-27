AFCON 2019: Thomas Agyepong Out Of Cameroon Encounter

Black Stars winger, Thomas Agyepong has been ruled out of Ghana clash with defending champions Cameroon on Saturday evening.

The Manchester City forward will not be available for selection for Saturday's clash following the injury he picked up against Benin on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old suffered a thigh injury in Ghana's 2-2 draw with the Squirrels of Benin in Group F opener at the Ismailia Stadium.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate missed the Black Stars training on Wednesday ahead of Cameroon match.

Agyepong has capped five times for the senior national team of Ghana.