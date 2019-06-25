Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Black Stars Gets A Poem From Oswald To Win AFCON

By Daily Graphic
AFCON 2019: Black Stars Gets A Poem From Oswald To Win AFCON
1 HOUR AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Oswald Okaitei, a poet and an ardent supporter of the national senior football team of Ghana, the Blacks Stars, has written a poem to urge the Black Stars players to bring home the trophy in this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) being held in Egypt.

Oswald in the poem bemoaned Ghana’s inability to take any AFCON trophy for many years and wished that the current players worked hard to bring home the trophy to rekindle the spirits of their numerous supporters back home and abroad.

Below is the poem
Go Black Stars,
Go and glow; go Black Stars and score the goals!
Prove your
Patriotism on the field of play
And send shocks
Down the spines of your critics & foes
Go Black Stars,
Go and glow; go Black Stars and score the goals!
Keep going
Till you end our long overdue catastrophe &
Prove to the world
That you deserve that trophy!
Set upon
Our weary faces unending smiles
And give pride
To the many Ghanaians who watch you across several miles

Go Black Stars,
Go and glow; keep soaring
Till you tell
A story worth your glory
Prove the strength
That lies within the Ghanaian feet
And shine & sparkle
For you are our gallant stars!
Go Black Stars;
Go and glow, go Black Stars and score the goals!
We eye for your victory
& long for your glory
Awesome as gods
Of the pitch, let your rainbow spread across the skies

Go Black Stars,
Go and glow; go Black Stars
And unleash
Your _socceristic_ blow
Go Black Stars,
Go and glow; go Black Stars
And return
With the trophy!

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

“I Didn’t Carry Any Laptop Away” — Former GEPA Deputy CEO Re...

13 hours ago

UG Saddled With ¢96million Debts To Utility Providers—AG Rep...

13 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line