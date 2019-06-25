AFCON 2019: Black Stars Gets A Poem From Oswald To Win AFCON

Oswald Okaitei, a poet and an ardent supporter of the national senior football team of Ghana, the Blacks Stars, has written a poem to urge the Black Stars players to bring home the trophy in this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) being held in Egypt.
Oswald in the poem bemoaned Ghana’s inability to take any AFCON trophy for many years and wished that the current players worked hard to bring home the trophy to rekindle the spirits of their numerous supporters back home and abroad.
Below is the poem Go Black Stars, Go and glow; go Black Stars and score the goals! Prove your Patriotism on the field of play And send shocks Down the spines of your critics & foes Go Black Stars, Go and glow; go Black Stars and score the goals! Keep going Till you end our long overdue catastrophe & Prove to the world That you deserve that trophy! Set upon Our weary faces unending smiles And give pride To the many Ghanaians who watch you across several miles
Go Black Stars, Go and glow; keep soaring Till you tell A story worth your glory Prove the strength That lies within the Ghanaian feet And shine & sparkle For you are our gallant stars! Go Black Stars; Go and glow, go Black Stars and score the goals! We eye for your victory & long for your glory Awesome as gods Of the pitch, let your rainbow spread across the skies
Go Black Stars, Go and glow; go Black Stars And unleash Your _socceristic_ blow Go Black Stars, Go and glow; go Black Stars And return With the trophy!
