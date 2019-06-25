AFCON 2019: Black Stars Gets A Poem From Oswald To Win AFCON

Oswald Okaitei, a poet and an ardent supporter of the national senior football team of Ghana, the Blacks Stars, has written a poem to urge the Black Stars players to bring home the trophy in this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) being held in Egypt.

Oswald in the poem bemoaned Ghana’s inability to take any AFCON trophy for many years and wished that the current players worked hard to bring home the trophy to rekindle the spirits of their numerous supporters back home and abroad.

Below is the poem

Go Black Stars,

Go and glow; go Black Stars and score the goals!

Prove your

Patriotism on the field of play

And send shocks

Down the spines of your critics & foes

Go Black Stars,

Go and glow; go Black Stars and score the goals!

Keep going

Till you end our long overdue catastrophe &

Prove to the world

That you deserve that trophy!

Set upon

Our weary faces unending smiles

And give pride

To the many Ghanaians who watch you across several miles

Go Black Stars,

Go and glow; keep soaring

Till you tell

A story worth your glory

Prove the strength

That lies within the Ghanaian feet

And shine & sparkle

For you are our gallant stars!

Go Black Stars;

Go and glow, go Black Stars and score the goals!

We eye for your victory

& long for your glory

Awesome as gods

Of the pitch, let your rainbow spread across the skies

Go Black Stars,

Go and glow; go Black Stars

And unleash

Your _socceristic_ blow

Go Black Stars,

Go and glow; go Black Stars

And return

With the trophy!