AFCON 2019: Prez, Akufo Addo To Watch Black Stars, Benin Clash Tonight

President Nana Akufo-Addo will watch Ghana's first opening game against today [Tuesday] at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will play the Squirrels in their first match in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nana Akufo-Addo promised the Black Stars he will be available to watch the team's first game when he hosted players and officials of the Black Stars to a farewell reception at the Jubilee House on Thursday night ahead of the team’s departure to Dubai for a training camp

“It’s my intention to come and watch your first match on the 25th of June. I will be in Egypt to see you play and if with God’s grace, which I believe he will give us, and we make the final I am going to come there as well and watch, Akufo-Addo told the players when he met them at the Presidency.

“I will bring you the support of the entire nation. So we wish you the very best of luck and, hopefully, the next time we meet each other it will be good times again for Ghanaian football. I know you are ready and crying for it so go out there and let our people also be happy. They have been moaning for too long and the time is now to lift their spirits,” he noted.

The match has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.