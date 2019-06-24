Newcastle United Considering Former Black Stars Coach Avram Grant For Vacant Managerial Role

Newcastle United are said to be keeping tabs on former Black Stars coach Avram Grant and could appoint him in the coming days to replace the departing Rafa Benitez whose move to China is eminent.

Management of the English Premier League side confirmed on Monday morning that the manager will leave his role as the Magpies trainer when his contract expires on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time”.

“However, it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives”

“Rafa's coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gomez Perez, and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30 June”.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved”.

“We would also like to thank our supporters, players, and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty”.

“The process to appoint a successor will now begin”, a statement from the club announced earlier today.

Reports coming in suggest that former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has been identified as a potential replacement for Rafa Benitez and the club is set to begin negotiations to quickly get him on board ahead of the team’s upcoming pre-season.