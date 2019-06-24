Modern Ghana logo

24.06.2019

Asante Kotoko To Sign Four Karela United Players - Reports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Football News

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko are set to sign four Karela United players.

The Porcupine Warriors booked their place in next season's CAF Champions League after edging out the Aiyinase based side 4:1 penalties in the finals of the Normalization Committee Special Competition in tier I at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

According to reports, the Reds are ready to recruits Solomon Sarfo Taylor, Diawisie Taylor, Emmanuel Osei Baffour and Emmanuel Keyeke from Karela United to boost their squad for the tournament next season.

However, the Porcupine Warriors are also considering signing Karela's versatile defender Ampem Dacosta.

Kotoko will be hoping to go far in the CAF Champions League after they were crashed out in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup last season.

The Reds took GHC200,000 for beating Karela United.

