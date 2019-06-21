Parents, Students Join International Yoga Day At TRIO World School

Trio World School commemorated International Yoga Day by organizing yoga session at the school premises where students and parents enthusiastically participated.

500 number of student’s participants were part of the session. The aim of this special day was to educate and endeavor participants on adopting yoga for physical and mental well-being and also spread the rich heritage of ancient India.

The program comprised of pranayama as a warm-up, Surya Namaskar, yogic prayer in Sanskrit, followed by a speech about the origin of Yoga, its significance and the origin of the celebration of this day.

“Yoga is a part of our school curriculum. The school have special Yoga instructors who help the students practice yoga ritually. Yoga embodies the unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. The celebration of International Yoga Day is a reminder for all individuals to incorporate Yoga every day to enjoy a happy and blissful life and reduce the effect of stress and other physical ailments” said Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, TRIO World School.

It was altogether a rejuvenating experience for the participants.