AFCON 2019: Andre Ayew Can Lead Ghana To AFCON Glory, Says Agyemang Badu

Udinese Calcio midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is hopeful Andre Ayew can help Ghana win the 2019 AFCON for the first time in 37-years years.

According to former Asante Kotoko midfield kingpin, the Swansea City forward has enormous leadership qualities that can help the Black Stars end Ghana’s 37-years trophy drought at the 2019 tournament in Egypt, adding hard work cannot be left out.

Kwasi Appiah and his charges will be hoping to finally win Ghana a continental title after failing to do so at the 2010 and 2015 finals.

“I don’t want to compare the under 20 World cup to the senior national team the black stars because the difference is very huge,” the Udinese midfielder told Starr Sports.

“We played against European and South Americans but this time around you have the Sadio Mane’s, Mohammed Salah and co so it’s a very different thing at that level.

“But as I said he is a good leader and I have known him when we were both young so from all indications, it will be tough but he will need the massive support of his colleagues to succeed," he added.

The Black Stars failed to win any of their two friendly matches played in Dubai ahead of the tournament.

Ghana is house in Group F alongside title holders Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.