GNPC Ghana Fastest Human 2019 Hits Kumasi, June 29 At KNUST

The search for Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH) will hit the Garden City of Kumasi on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

This edition is for athletes in the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions and the venue is the Paa Joe Stadium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KUST).

The programme is 100 meters sprinting competition for under 10 years, under 15 years, under 18 years and the seniors in both male and female categories.

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) will provide an electronic timer for the competitions which are free to enter to participate or watch.

Ghana Fastest Human is sponsored by GNPC, Indomie, GCB, Wrenco, Kriate Lync, Moringa King, Poppas Gym, Adidas and Global Media Alliance.

Already two editions for 2019 have been organized in Tamale and Cape Coast.

Reks Brobbey, the event director and chief organizer says the search is on to get sprinters for Ghana to grab medals in 100 meters at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He already feels proud that some previous participants of the GFH like Joseph Amoah have improved tremendously and already qualified for the Olympic Games.

He was hopeful that there are many raw runners who must be unearthed and polished to become superstars.

The government of Ghana, Ministry of Youth & Sports, the National Sports Authority (NSA), GAA and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) fully supports the GFH initiative.