Kotoko Pocket GHC 99,000 As Share Of Gate Proceeds Against Hearts In NC Special Cup Semis

Asante Kotoko have bagged GHC 99,000 as their share of the gate proceeds in Sunday's Tier I Special Competition semi-final against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the clash, the Porcupine Warriors were entitled to 45% of the proceeds with Hearts of Oak also getting 45% of the ticket sales.

The remaining 10% went to the Ghana Football Association.

Kotoko beat their perennial rivals Hearts 5-4 on penalties after tying 1-1 in regulation time.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions will play Karela United in the finals of the competition.

The winner of the finals will represent Ghana at the CAF Champions League.