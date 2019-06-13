Sal 2019 African Beach Games: Chef De Mission Targets Medals For Ghana

Ghanaians taste for medals during major international championship is insatiable and Stephen Asante Bekoe who is the Chef de Mission of Team Ghana for the 2019 Beach Games is no exception.

The astute legal luminary has stimulated his charges to ensure they win medals to meet the expectations of Ghanaians and himself when the 10 day competition gets underway in the Island of Sal in Cape Verde.

“Individuals and the team have had good preparations back home and here. We are poised for action and same as the athletes. I really want a medal and they have accepted the challenge. We can’t leave our work and come here for competition and return without a medal”. Chef de Mission Stephen Asante Bekoe told Team Ghana’s press officer.

With huge financial sponsorship from Toyota Ghana Limited, Ashfoam Ghana Limited, Allied Oil and Republic Bank, the first batch of Team Ghana landed in the Island city on Wednesday to commence their search for glory in the 4 disciplines Ghana is participating out of the 11 available in the maiden event.

The final batch of the team leaves Accra on Friday morning to join their colleagues in Sal for the championship.

Ghana features in Beach Volleyball, Karate Kata, Freestyle Soccer and 3 aside Basketball.