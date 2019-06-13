AFCON 2019: Our Target Is To Win The Ultimate In Egypt - Ibrahim Tanko

Black Stars assistant coach, Ibrahim Tanko has reiterated that his outfit will win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 32nd edition of the tournament will kick off on June 21 to July 19.

"We are going for the ultimate this year, we have been to many semi-finals and that is not our target for Egypt this year," he emphasized.

"We are well prepared and battle ready to bring home the trophy that has eluded us as a football nation in the past 37 years.

"Our main goal is to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and with the help of God we are going to win the most prestigious trophy for the people of Ghana," he added.

Ghana have not won Africa's finest tournament since 1982 in Libya.

The team have played six consecutive semifinal matches in the tournament.

However, the African football powerhouse have come close in winning the trophy in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The Black Stars are currently in the United Arab Emirates for their camping and will play South Africa in a friendly on Friday.

The Black Stars are expected to arrive in Egypt on June 20.

The four-time African champions are in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

Ghana will play its first match on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium against Benin.