AFCON 2019: Yaw Yeboah Wishes Black The Best Of Luck Despite Being Dropped Ahead Of AFCON

Yaw Yeboah has hailed the technical team of the Black Stars and wished the team good fortunes after he was dropped from the final 23-man squad for AFCON 2019.

On Monday, Coach Kwesi Appiah dropped Abdul Majeed Waris, Fatawu Safiu, Mohammed Alhassan and Ebenezer Ofori missing out.

"This is part of life and it is part of football," Yeboah said. "I want to thank everybody, the management, the nation for giving me the opportunity to be here.

"It is not easy to be part of the national team squad. I mean playing under this wonderful players, Asamoah Gyan, Ayew, Wakaso, Atsu, all these big players that have big names in Africa, in Ghana, I mean for me it's a pleasure to play with them and learn a lot.

"Playing under a wonderful coach like Kwesi Appiah, former players like Tanko and all these management with big names in Africa and Ghana. Being part of them makes me special because it makes me feel like I'm being under good people.

"And sometimes being under good people, thing goes well for you but I just want to wish my colleagues all the best in this tournament. Our prayers are with them."

Ghana, who finished fourth at the last edition of the AFCON after losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso, will be playing in Group F alongside Cameroon Guinea Bissau and Benin in the tournament that will kick off on June 21 to July 19.