Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Yaw Yeboah Wishes Black The Best Of Luck Despite Being Dropped Ahead Of AFCON

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
YAW YEBOAH
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Yaw Yeboah has hailed the technical team of the Black Stars and wished the team good fortunes after he was dropped from the final 23-man squad for AFCON 2019.

On Monday, Coach Kwesi Appiah dropped Abdul Majeed Waris, Fatawu Safiu, Mohammed Alhassan and Ebenezer Ofori missing out.

"This is part of life and it is part of football," Yeboah said. "I want to thank everybody, the management, the nation for giving me the opportunity to be here.

"It is not easy to be part of the national team squad. I mean playing under this wonderful players, Asamoah Gyan, Ayew, Wakaso, Atsu, all these big players that have big names in Africa, in Ghana, I mean for me it's a pleasure to play with them and learn a lot.

"Playing under a wonderful coach like Kwesi Appiah, former players like Tanko and all these management with big names in Africa and Ghana. Being part of them makes me special because it makes me feel like I'm being under good people.

"And sometimes being under good people, thing goes well for you but I just want to wish my colleagues all the best in this tournament. Our prayers are with them."

Ghana, who finished fourth at the last edition of the AFCON after losing 0-1 to Burkina Faso, will be playing in Group F alongside Cameroon Guinea Bissau and Benin in the tournament that will kick off on June 21 to July 19.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
TOP STORIES

Identify Your Training Needs For Us To Support You —GEPA Ass...

1 hour ago

Gomoa West DCE Galvanizes Support For NALAG President Bid

2 hours ago

body-container-line