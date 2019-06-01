AFCON 2019: Black Stars Set To Leave For Dubai Today For Camping

Black Stars of Ghana will leave the shores of the country today to the United Arab Emirates to start preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will be based in Abu Dhabi, for three weeks to begin camping where Kwesi Appiah will also use the opportunity to select his final 23-man squad for the tournament.

The Black Stars will also take on Namibia and South Africa in two international friendlies as part of the preparations.

Kwesi Appiah has named 29-man squad as his provisional list for the tournament.

Three local based players made it into the list. Felix Annan, Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko) and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak) were the local players to make it into the list.

Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his final squad for the tournament after their two friendly matches.

Ghana are in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon.

The 32nd edition of Africa's finest competition will start on Jube 21 to July 19.

However, the Black Stars will play their opening game Benin on June 25 at the Ismailia Stadium.